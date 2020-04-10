At Home With Adam - How To Build Garden Beds

As an avid gardener, born in my blood, I love to brighten up my yard with not only countless annuals each year, but also the easy-growing perennials. Many of the flower beds around my property were created by me and are maintained by me. There is no better feeling than coming home to a bright beautiful yard or having visitors ask "who does your landscaping?"
A pretty yard can be extravagant or simple with just a few pots. The same goes for a vegetable garden.
I found my love for a vegetable garden when I was a toddler. I was always either in my Papa's garden (my mom's dad) or my Nana's garden (my dad's mom). They both LOVED growing their own produce and my Nana canned a lot of the extras! She even gave me my own little section when I was a boy, but after a few years I took over her large garden and pushed her to the little one.
The most unique item she grew was popcorn. I still love watching it grow, drying out by hanging it in the basement, and then shucking off the kernels to cook.
Until this year, I always had a traditional garden: one that was ground level, a fence around it. A fence is key to keeping the critters away. The five-year-old garden was 20 feet by 20 feet with a 6 foot fence. It leaves plenty of room for a decent crop each summer.
Watching home improvement shows, I have seen more elaborate gardens built with the design of raised beds. To me they also looked so beautiful, organized, and functional. I told myself last fall that I would use the footprint of my existing garden and bring it to life with the raised concept.
After doing a little research, I found out it was not difficult to construct. Given the stay-at-home order for the coronavirus, I decided this would be the time to bring it to life.
Knowing the stay-at-home order was coming, I got ready and bought all the materials. Even now, home improvement stores are open, but I would suggest making an order for the materials if you decide to do this now and have them delivered.
It took me only a day and a half to build and place 10 or so beds of various sizes and it was so simple to do.
I can happily say I get so much joy looking at it, and aesthetically it is a wonder.
The biggest things to know about this project are:
