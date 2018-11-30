BOIL WATER ADVISORY

Boil water advisory issued for communities in Lower Bucks County; Pennsbury schools closed

Communities in Lower Bucks advised to boil water: Maggie Kent reports on Action News at 10 p.m., November 29, 2018

YARDLEY, Pa. (WPVI) --
Water customers in communities in Lower Bucks County are being warned to boil all water before consuming.

Pennsylvania American Water said Thursday that water service to Lower Bucks County customers has high levels of turbidity or cloudiness and should not be consumed without first boiling.

The company said because of these high levels of turbidity, there is an increased chance that the water might contain disease-causing organisms.

This warning applies to all Pennsylvania American Water customers in the Yardley-area, which includes: Lower Makefield, Yardley Borough and portions of Falls Township.

Pennsbury School District announced it will be closed on Friday due to the water boil advisory.

"The District administration is aware of concerns expressed by Pennsylvania American Water, which provides water services to several portions of Pennsbury, including 8 of 15 schools," a statement read.

The district said it will continue to monitor the situation and communicate any future decisions about accessing schools throughout the weekend.

Pennsylvania American Water customers are advised to bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute and then to let it cool before using or use bottled water.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice.

Fresh water was being provided in the parking lot of the Yardley-Makefield Fire Company Thursday night. Residents carried plastic bottles and glass containers for a fill up at a water tanker.

Pennsylvania American Water said it will send an update when it is once again safe to drink water from the tap.
