HOME & GARDEN

Shaquille O'Neal to open luxury high-rise in New Jersey

Former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal is opening a high-rise apartment complex in New Jersey's largest city.

NEWARK, N.J. --
Former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal is opening a high-rise apartment complex in New Jersey's largest city.

O'Neal was joined by city and state officials on Tuesday in Newark for a news conference to discuss the project.

The Newark native partnered with New Brunswick-based Boraie Development and Goldman Sachs to build the $79 million complex.

The 22-story tower will house 168 units. It sits near the New Jersey Performing Arts Center.

O'Neal says he wants to invest in things that make a difference in the city.

O'Neal and Boraie Development also have a $150 million apartment complex in Newark in the works.

The high-rise is scheduled to open by the end of the year.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homen.j. newsnew jersey newsathletesapartmentluxury homesreal estate
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
HOME & GARDEN
New Castle Co. landlord facing strict penalties over properties
Family displaced by Frankford house fire
Home abandoned on Delaware road puzzles police
Make-A-Wish provides tree house for girl who is allergic to the sun
What's the Deal: The cost of clutter
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Show More
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
More News