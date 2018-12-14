Johnny Bobbitt, homeless vet in alleged GoFundMe scam, released on bail

Johnny Bobbitt, homeless vet in alleged GoFundMe scam released on bail.

TRENTON, N.J. --
A homeless veteran from Philadelphia who allegedly schemed with a New Jersey couple to scam GoFundMe donors out of more than $400,000 will be released from jail pending trial.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed at a court hearing Friday that Johnny Bobbitt will be released from county jail and live in his apartment in Philadelphia.

Bobbitt will be subject to electronic monitoring.

TIMELINE: Key events in the GoFundMe hoax investigation

NJ.com reports Bobbitt also will be required to attend Narcotics Anonymous meetings.

Burlington County prosecutors say Bobbitt conspired with Katelyn McClure and her former boyfriend, Mark D'Amico, to concoct a feel-good story about Bobbitt giving McClure his last $20 when her car ran out of gas.

New Jersey woman charged in alleged GoFundMe scam suspended from state job.



They raised $400,000, which authorities say was spent on luxury items and casino trips.

All three face conspiracy and theft charges.

GoFundMe case: Homeless vet Johnny Bobbitt appears in court.

Homeless vet in GoFundMe scandal to appear in court.


