Make Homemade Goldfish Crackers

If you've been looking for something fun and easy to do with the kids, a local baking expert and working mom is showing us an easy way to make a favorite snack: goldfish crackers!Jessica D'Ambra hosts a series of quick and easy recipe videos that are family-friendly.She says these goldfish crackers are a fun and yummy way to keep the kids busy while they're at home.Check out her recipe at jesssicadambra.com