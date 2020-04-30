If you've been looking for something fun and easy to do with the kids, a local baking expert and working mom is showing us an easy way to make a favorite snack: goldfish crackers!
Jessica D'Ambra hosts a series of quick and easy recipe videos that are family-friendly.
She says these goldfish crackers are a fun and yummy way to keep the kids busy while they're at home.
Check out her recipe at jesssicadambra.com
Make Homemade Goldfish Crackers
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News