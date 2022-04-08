Homeroom is a homecoming for Gladwyne chef Henry Morgan

GLADWYNE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Henry Morgan returns to Gladwyne with his new restaurant Homeroom.The Gladwyne native has spent the last six years working for Michael Solomonov's restaurant group Cook 'n Solo.Now he is branching out on his own with his first solo project.The cafe will be serving breakfast and lunch with seating indoor and outdoor.The flavors are inspired by Henry's Jewish roots and the Mediterranean flavors he learned while cooking at Abe Fisher, Dizengoff and Merkaz.Morgan uses seasonal ingredients and local purveyors to create the menu.The full circle feeling of Morgan returning home was further accentuated by the fact that he worked in the space 10 years ago in a previous iteration of the cafe, one of his first hospitality jobs before launching his culinary career.358 Righters Mill Road, Gladwyne, PA 19035