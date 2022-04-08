FYI Philly

Homeroom is a homecoming for Gladwyne chef Henry Morgan

Morgan uses seasonal ingredients and local purveyors to create the menu.
By Timothy Walton
EMBED <>More Videos

Homeroom is a homecoming for local chef Henry Morgan

GLADWYNE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Henry Morgan returns to Gladwyne with his new restaurant Homeroom.

The Gladwyne native has spent the last six years working for Michael Solomonov's restaurant group Cook 'n Solo.

Now he is branching out on his own with his first solo project.

The cafe will be serving breakfast and lunch with seating indoor and outdoor.

The flavors are inspired by Henry's Jewish roots and the Mediterranean flavors he learned while cooking at Abe Fisher, Dizengoff and Merkaz.

Morgan uses seasonal ingredients and local purveyors to create the menu.

The full circle feeling of Morgan returning home was further accentuated by the fact that he worked in the space 10 years ago in a previous iteration of the cafe, one of his first hospitality jobs before launching his culinary career.

Homeroom | Facebook | Instagram
358 Righters Mill Road, Gladwyne, PA 19035
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkgladwynefyi phillyfyi mediterranean
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
Where to find authentic, homemade empanadas for National Empanada Day
Twins create FoodChasers Kitchen combining their love of food, travel
New bakery Kouklet brings authentic Brazilian flavors to South Philly
"Flying to Blåkulla is a ride through Swedish Easter Witch tradition
TOP STORIES
Deadly freak accident sends tire into car on I-95 in South Philly
Storm washes away chunk of Roosevelt Boulevard, multiple cars damaged
Change to residency requirement for Philly police applicants
Mother, 5-year-old son wounded by gunfire while lying in bed
Phillies Opening Day 2022: Here's everything you need to know
AccuWeather: Sun Returns, Spotty Shower
30 killed in train station strike as civilians flee war in Ukraine
Show More
Philly gun permit applications continue to increase amid crime wave
Montco officer passes away after bee sting leads to brain injury
Hungry for sushi? Check out more top spots in Philly
Law students react to historic confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson
Man, 78, struck by car on Broad Street
More TOP STORIES News