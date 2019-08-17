Homicide by vehicle charges for driver in fatal Dannehower Bridge crash

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Courtney Clinton, 27 is under arrest, facing D-U-I and homicide by vehicle charges.West Norriton police and Montgomery County District Attorney investigators say Clinton struck and killed Lakiesha Richet, who was riding a motorcycle.The incident happened in the early morning hours of August 4 on the Dannehower Bridge in West Norriton.Police say after hitting the back wheel of the motorcycle, Clinton drove over Richet, trapping her under the vehicle.Authorities say Clinton has a blood alcohol level of .138 percent.The investigation also revealed Clinton was operating her vehicle at high speed, driving at 74 mph in a 45 mph zone.Investigators determined that the cause of the crash was directly related to the combination of Clinton's level of impairment as well as the speed at which she was operating her vehicle.