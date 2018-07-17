EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3770538" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> North Philly fire displaces horses from neighboring home. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on July 16, 2018.

Firefighters battled a house fire in North Philadelphia that caused horses to be evacuated from a neighboring home.The fire started shortly after 3 a.m. Monday at a three-story vacant home on the 2700 block of North 13th Street.Firefighters quickly went to work to get an upper hand on the fire."I woke up to a lot of smoke. I thought my house was on fire," said Jean Jones.She soon realized it wasn't her house on fire. Much to her relief - and frustration - she learned it was the vacant three-story standalone home across the street. She walked outside to a familiar sight."It's frightening. This is the second time this building caught fire," said Jones.Neighbor Shequita Eurty expressed a similar concern."I was shocked because the building had already burned down once before," she said.While firefighters battled the blaze, there was an unusual kind of evacuation in the rear of the property. Two horses were rushed out of this backyard to escape the heavy smoke. Their handlers walked them up and down the streets until it was safe enough to return home."Those are my neighbors across the street. Those are their horses," said Eurty. "It's really not a problem because they don't make noise or anything. But the horses are pretty cool. They come out every now and then and people ride them."Fire officials say the fire was quickly placed under control and no injuries were reported. L&I was on scene looking into the structural integrity of the building.As for the cause of the fire, that is still under investigation.------