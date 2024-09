Fire destroys camping trailer in Camden, NJ

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- A trailer was destroyed in a fire in Camden, New Jersey.

Investigators say the blaze began around 7:15 a.m. Monday on the unit block of N. 30th Street.

When crews arrived, there was heavy fire coming from the camping trailer that was located in a yard near a house.

Police and the fire marshal are now investigating the cause.

There were no injuries reported.