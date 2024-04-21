Voorhees Town Hall closed Monday following fire in adjacent building

VOORHEES TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Voorhees Town Hall in Camden County, New Jersey will be closed on Monday following a 2-alarm fire in a neighboring building on Friday.

The blaze began in the food court of the Voorhees Town Center Mall, which is adjacent to the town hall building.

Crews arrived around 5:30 p.m. for reported flames in the food court's cooking exhaust system.

Officials say the blaze spread into the ceiling space.

WATCH | Voorhees Town Center closed for weekend after 2-alarm fire

Voorhees Town Center closed for weekend after 2-alarm fire

The Voorhees Town Center was closed all weekend as a result of the incident.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the blaze and the extent of damage is still under investigation.

It is unclear if the mall will reopen on Monday.