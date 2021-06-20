Dads celebrate Father's Day with brunch in Montgomery County

HORSHAM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- "It's a great day, a great day to be a dad," said Brendan Flowers as he celebrated Father's Day by getting brunch with his family at Na Brasa Brazilian Steakhouse in Horsham.If you ask him what would make his day perfect, however, his Joel Embiid shirt is a big clue.He was rooting for the Sixers to win game 7.Some of the other dads, however, were more focused on the chocolate fountain."I would say that my family just got back from vacation, they were in Wildwood for the week. So the peace and quiet part is done. Seeing them, spending some time with them and regrouping is the perfect Father's Day," said Nick Dominello of Furlong, Bucks County.Na Brasa charged $45 a plate for an all-inclusive buffet featuring everything from seafood to deserts to never-ending meats. Five hundred diners made reservations at the steakhouse for Sunday morning.Down the street, more families lined up at Red Lion Diner and waited up to half an hour to get dad his favorite breakfast."Mom Mom is home sleeping," said Jay Byruch, who had a guys-only breakfast with his son and grandsons.If you ask him who's getting more spoiled, however, he said, "Mom Mom! She's the number one!"