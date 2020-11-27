Man killed in Bear, Delaware house fire

BEAR, Delaware (WPVI) -- The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a fatal Friday morning house fire in Bear.The fire, reported at about 6:30 a.m., happened at a home in the 3700 block of Kirkwood Saint Georges Road, officials said. A man was found dead inside the home.Fire investigators were continuing to search for a cause of the blaze, and the man's body was removed for identification and an autopsy.Officials said fire damage was estimated at $200,000. There were no other injuries.