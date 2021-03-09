Man injured in South Philadelphia house fire

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was injured late Monday night in a house fire in South Philadelphia.

According to officials, the fire broke out at about 11:15 p.m. on the 2200 block of S. Bouvier Street.

Neighbors in the area reported hearing an explosion.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they were focused on the kitchen, but it was not yet clear what caused the blaze.

A 35-year-old man was taken to an area hospital where he was placed in serious condition, officials said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south philadelphiafirehouse firefirefightersphiladelphia
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly suburbs clash with Pa. Health Department over vaccine allotment
When will those $1,400 stimulus checks be sent out?
NJ man, who served as Roger Stone's bodyguard, arrested in Capitol riot
Philly schools superintendent discusses summer learning
Montco community asks for cards for WWII pilot turning 100 years old
Man accused of committing more than 1,000 car break-ins
Barber aims to change lives one cut at a time
Show More
Bartos declares candidacy for US Senate in Pa.
2 children pulled from burning home in Paulsboro have died
Vaccine Trackers for Pennsylvania and New Jersey
Philadelphians welcome CDC's new COVID guidelines
2 young teens injured in North Philly shooting
More TOP STORIES News