Affordable housing crisis continues in tri-state area as people spend years on waiting lists

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The housing cost crisis continues in the Philadelphia area and across the country, with some people now waiting years to get affordable housing.

In Philadelphia, like in many other cities, people spend years on waiting lists for public housing.

A tragedy is what brought Dawn Adams from Mount Airy back to Philadelphia after living in Atlanta.

"It was four years ago," said Adams. "My baby girl, she was murdered here."

Adams was mourning and moving in the middle of a housing crisis.

"A lot of people was saying it's going to take longer. They was like, 'I been doing this since 20 years ago,'" she said.

The 6abc Data Team found that nationally, people wait about a year and a half on the list.

In the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington-metro area, people wait an average of 41 months.

Of the nearly 18,800 public housing units, 92% are occupied.

"It's very hard to get on the waitlist, you know, some of them stay close for years or decades," said Cheryl Hill with Project HOME. "So individuals get on the list, and then they wait a long time."

"As the waitlist aged, so did the data, so did the information. So people moved, family circumstances changed, folks had children, people unfortunately died," said President and CEO of the Philadelphia Housing Authority (PHA) Kelvin Jeremiah.

Housing "vouchers" help people rent on the "private" market. But, in the tri-state area, the average wait time for a voucher is about two and a half years, and not all landlords accept them.

"The extreme need" is why so many people lined up in January when the PHA opened a lottery for its voucher waitlist for the first time in 12 years.

"We're going to do it more frequently. And I think the lottery process provides for the fairest and most transparent way to do this," said Jeremiah.

Competition for housing is fierce and expensive. Rent in Philadelphia has gone up approximately 15% since Adams first began her search in 2019.

It's proof of the need for new solutions, and Philadelphia may have one with "PHL Housing Plus."

The pilot program is a combined effort by the city and the Philadelphia Housing Development Corporation (PHDC).

It works through partnerships to provide a stipend.

"We're covering the difference between what households have, what housing costs actually are, and what they can afford, which we consider being around 30% of a household's monthly income," said Rachel Mulbry, the housing program manager with PHDC.

PHL Plus started last year with its first 300 participants, who were all picked from the bottom of the housing waitlist.

Adams was one of those picked.

"I was like 'Ok thank you!' Because now I got some help," she said.

Still looking for a place after four years, Adams at least now has hope for finding a home.

This crisis is also an issue in the suburbs.

The waitlist for public housing in Montgomery and Delaware counties is five to six years, officials say.

