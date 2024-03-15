Philadelphia population shrinks by more than 16K residents, 2023 Census data shows

Philadelphia's population, as of last summer, stood at 1.550 million people.

The newest Census data estimate Philadelphia's population dropped by more than 16,000 residents between July of 2022 and July of 2023.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia is shrinking, according to the latest Census data released in a new report Friday.

The newest estimate shows the population dropped by more than 16,000 residents between July of 2022 and July of 2023.

That number takes into account births, deaths and people moving in or out of the city.

It marks the third straight year of declines.

It represents about a 1% drop over that timeframe and more than a 3% drop since April of 2020, which is right after the pandemic started.

Philadelphia's population, as of last summer, stood at 1.550 million people.