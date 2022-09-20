National Voter Registration Day 2022: Here's how you can register to vote in Pa., NJ and Del.

How to register to vote in Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- September 20, 2022 is National Voter Registration Day! What is it, you ask?

Every year, millions of Americans find themselves unable to vote because they miss a registration deadline, don't update their registration or aren't sure how to register. According to U.S. Census data, 27% of voting-age citizens were not registered to vote in the 2020 election.

National Voter Registration Day, first observed in 2012, serves as a day to make sure everyone has the information they need in order to register and vote.

Each state has its own deadline for registering to vote, from 30 days before to the day of Election Day.

Below is what you need to know for Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania ahead of Election Day on November 8, 2022.

DELAWARE

The voter registration in Delaware is Saturday, October 15, 2022.

You can start your online registration on Delaware's election website.

You can also register to vote by mail or in person on Delaware's election website.

NEW JERSEY

The voter registration deadline in New Jersey is Tuesday, October 18, 2022.

Register to vote online

Print and mail this registration form.

Register to vote in person here.

PENNSYLVANIA

The last date to register before election day is Monday, October 24, 2022.

Register to vote online

Print and mail this registration form.

Register to vote in person here.