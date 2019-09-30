body found

Human skull, bag of bones found buried at arboretum in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating the discovery of human remains in Germantown Monday morning.

Chopper 6 was over the scene at the Awbury Arboretum just before noon.

Officials said the groundskeeper reported finding a human skull and some bones partially buried in a sack in the rear of one of the buildings.


***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates. ***
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philly newsphiladelphia policebody found
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BODY FOUND
2 partially decomposed bodies found in Port Richmond home
17-year-old found gunned down in Philadelphia park
Family makes emotional plea for clues in teacher's death in Delaware
Body found rolled up in carpet on sidewalk
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother of missing NJ girl: 'I'm worried about my daughter'
1 dead, 2 injured after Kensington triple shooting
Woman accused of stealing hundreds of dollars from daycare center
17-year-old hunter fatally shot after being mistaken for deer
86-year-old woman assaulted at NJ nursing home, son says
TIMELINE: The search for 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez
Humans can get tuberculosis from deer, the CDC says
Show More
AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, cooler today
Berks authorities probing deaths of boy, girl found in home
3 of 4 escapees from Ohio jail arrested in North Carolina
Trenton officer shoots armed suspect after altercation
Man trapped in crushed car records his own rescue
More TOP STORIES News