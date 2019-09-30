Human skull, bag of bones found buried at arboretum in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating the discovery of human remains in Germantown Monday morning.
Chopper 6 was over the scene at the Awbury Arboretum just before noon.
Officials said the groundskeeper reported finding a human skull and some bones partially buried in a sack in the rear of one of the buildings.
