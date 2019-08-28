CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police say the mother of a toddler whose remains were found near a busy street in Camden back on October 11, was arrested Wednesday for his death.
Twenty-four-year-old Tynaizha Brown, of the 2500 block of South 8th Street in Camden, was arrested after a Camden County Grand Jury indicted her for murder in connection with the death of her 22-month-old son, Jah'vi Brown, also known as J.B.
There are two additional counts in the indictment, second-degree aggravated assault and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
There are also additional counts in the indictment in which Brown's other minor children are named as victims.
With regard to her 5-year-old son, she was indicted for second-degree aggravated assault and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. She faces those same two charges with regard to her four-year-old daughter.
The investigation began back on October 11, 2018, when the remains of J.B. were found in an alleyway near the 800 block of Mount Ephraim Avenue, next to an abandoned home and a pile of garbage.
The disturbing discovery was made by a passerby that October afternoon.
An investigation revealed J.B. was last seen on August 20, 2018, in Bellmawr. Neither parent reported the child missing before December 6.
On January 9, 2019, the Gloucester/Camden/Salem Medical Examiner determined the cause of J.B.'s death to be homicidal violence of undetermined etiology and ruled the manner of his death a homicide.
Brown will be held in the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a pretrial detention hearing.
Police: Mother arrested after toddler's remains found in trash-strewn Camden alleyway
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News