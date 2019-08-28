Police: Mother arrested after toddler's remains found in trash-strewn Camden alleyway

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police say the mother of a toddler whose remains were found near a busy street in Camden back on October 11, was arrested Wednesday for his death.Twenty-four-year-old Tynaizha Brown, of the 2500 block of South 8th Street in Camden, was arrested after a Camden County Grand Jury indicted her for murder in connection with the death of her 22-month-old son, Jah'vi Brown, also known as J.B.There are two additional counts in the indictment, second-degree aggravated assault and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.There are also additional counts in the indictment in which Brown's other minor children are named as victims.With regard to her 5-year-old son, she was indicted for second-degree aggravated assault and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. She faces those same two charges with regard to her four-year-old daughter.The disturbing discovery was made by a passerby that October afternoon.An investigation revealed J.B. was last seen on August 20, 2018, in Bellmawr. Neither parent reported the child missing before December 6.On January 9, 2019, the Gloucester/Camden/Salem Medical Examiner determined the cause of J.B.'s death to be homicidal violence of undetermined etiology and ruled the manner of his death a homicide.Brown will be held in the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a pretrial detention hearing.