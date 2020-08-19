Shooter sought after woman killed in Hunting Park domestic dispute: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 26-year-old woman was killed in what police are calling a domestic dispute in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia.It happened on the 4000 block of North Franklin Street just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.Officers found the victim on the second floor of a home suffering from a gunshot wound to her neck.The woman was taken to Temple University Hospital where she was pronounced dead.Police said the suspected shooter did not live at the home and remains on the loose.Others who were inside the home at the time were being interviewed by police.