Jersey Shore prepares for stormy impact from Hurricane Henri

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Beachgoers and residents have prepared for heavy rain this weekend as Hurricane Henri is expected to leave an impact across the area.On the beach and boardwalk In Ocean City, New Jersey, people ducked for cover.Around dinner time, some took shelter inside restaurants, like Yianni's Cafe in Ocean City.While the restaurant industry has been hit hard during the pandemic, some concerns raise how the weather will affect business."It is a little nerve-racking, but we have been getting a decent crowd. Some nights it's been slow, sometimes it's been busy, but with the hurricane and everything, we won't be having outside dining," said Alexandra Siganos, who works at Yianni's Cafe.Siganos says more people may opt for takeout this weekend due to the rain, as there's some hesitation when it comes to driving and parking."On our street, it gets pretty flooded here too, so it gets pretty crowded, and parking can be an issue too," said Siganos.Earlier in the day in Cape May, the waves were starting to get rough.In Wildwood, the boardwalk and beach were packed with people there for a country music festival.Wildwood's beach patrol captain told Action News they're preparing for big surf and rain. Adding, while it might be tempting for surfers to go in to ride the big waves, beach patrol doesn't advise it.As the waves get bigger, the chances of rip currents increase, according to the beach patrol captain, who said it's imperative people only swim when lifeguards are on duty and only in front of lifeguards."This storm is hitting when our lifeguard staff is starting to return to school. So we're starting to get tight with the number of lifeguards we're able to put out on the lifeguard stands," said Ed Schneider, Wildwood's beach patrol captain.Many say they made sure their homes were ready for the expected weather.