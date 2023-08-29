Airports brace for nationwide disruptions ahead of Hurricane Idalia, holiday weekend

Cancellations and delays are expected at airports across Florida, and right now Tampa International Airport is the only large airport to announce a full shutdown as the storm approaches that area.

PHILADELPHIA -- American Airlines and Frontier currently have the most cancellations out of Philadelphia to Tampa now that the airport is closed before Hurricane Idalia is expected to make landfall along the Gulf Coast of Florida on Wednesday.

Passengers in Philadelphia will be paying close attention to what happens with Southwest Airlines because it's the busiest carrier in Tampa and disruptions there will be felt nationwide.

The FAA is already warning about major disruptions across the country, including in Orlando and Atlanta.

The FAA is also saying Denver could see a high number of delays since that is a major connecting point for flights to and from the west.

As seen with previous storms, airlines will be scrambling to find ways to move planes and flight crews to where they need to be nationwide.

When it comes to dealing with the aftermath, large regions are preparing to need a lot of help after the storm passes, so rescue teams like New Jersey Take Force 1 are being called upon to help.

Officials said 45 personnel and 16 vehicles are on the road right now heading to Columbia, South Carolina.

They'll be staged there and ready to respond when needed.

Action News will stay on top of developments at PHL as the storm impacts airports down south late tonight and into tomorrow and Thursday.