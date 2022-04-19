Fleet of brand new Hyundai vehicles stolen in South Philly: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fleet of brand new Hyundai vehicles was stolen in South Philadelphia, police say.The mass theft happened sometime between late Monday night and early Tuesday morning on the 3400 block of South Delaware Avenue.It's unclear where the cars were parked at the time, but authorities are focusing their investigation on the CSX lot.Police say the vehicles had just come off a container ship at the Port of Philadelphia.All the cars had keys inside; they did not have tags or registration.Officers are interviewing lot security guards to determine how many cars were stolen.Officials are putting descriptions of the stolen vehicles out on police radio in hopes of officers tracking them down.