stolen car

Fleet of brand new Hyundai vehicles stolen in South Philly: Police

Police say the vehicles had just come off a container ship at the Port of Philadelphia.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Police: Fleet of Hyundai vehicles stolen in South Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fleet of brand new Hyundai vehicles was stolen in South Philadelphia, police say.

The mass theft happened sometime between late Monday night and early Tuesday morning on the 3400 block of South Delaware Avenue.

It's unclear where the cars were parked at the time, but authorities are focusing their investigation on the CSX lot.

Police say the vehicles had just come off a container ship at the Port of Philadelphia.

All the cars had keys inside; they did not have tags or registration.

Officers are interviewing lot security guards to determine how many cars were stolen.

Officials are putting descriptions of the stolen vehicles out on police radio in hopes of officers tracking them down.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiatheftcar theftstolen car
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STOLEN CAR
Police: Shooting may have stemmed from stolen vehicle dispute
Car in wild Philly chase involved in Pittsburgh kidnapping: Police
Range Rover stolen from driveway in Lower Moreland Twp.
Arrest warrant issued for man accused of stealing ambulance, SUV
TOP STORIES
How local mass transit, airlines are responding to mask ruling
SEPTA lifts mask mandate after federal judge's ruling
Man, 21, shot and killed outside friend's home in Germantown: Police
Embiid: Told Nurse to stop complaining about refs
AccuWeather: Stays Windy And Chilly
Driver killed in fiery crash in Delaware County
Philadelphia police hires first-ever diversity officer
Show More
1 dead, 1 critical in crash on I-78
Knowing the difference between allergies and COVID
Atlantic City police need help locating missing family
Three sisters support each other through eye disease journey
Jury having hard time reaching verdict in Kenyatta Johnson trial
More TOP STORIES News