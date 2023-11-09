Crash involving jack-knifed tractor-trailer, another vehicle causes delays on SB I-295 in New Jersey

A severe crash involving a jack-knifed tractor-trailer and another vehicle on the southbound side of I-295 Thursday morning is causing delays.

The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. between Creek Road (Exit 43) and RT-38 (Exit 40)

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (WPVI) -- A severe crash involving a jack-knifed tractor-trailer and another vehicle on the southbound side of Interstate 295 near Mount Laurel, New Jersey, Thursday morning is causing delays as crews work to clear the scene.

The crash happened on I-295 just before 8:30 a.m. between Creek Road (Exit 43) and RT-38 (Exit 40).

Chopper 6 was overhead, where you could see the jack-knifed semi and a red vehicle that is severely damaged.

Jack-knifed tractor-trailer, another vehicle severely damaged after crash on SB I-295 in N Chopper 6 was overhead, where you could see the jack-knifed semi and a red vehicle that is severely damaged.

There has been no word on any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

For the latest traffic in your area, click here.