I-95 crash injures 6 people in Christiana, Delaware

CHRISTIANA, Delaware (WPVI) -- A serious crash that injured at least six people on I-95 in New Castle County, Delaware is causing major backups on Tuesday night.It happened around 8 p.m. on southbound I-95 near Churchman's Road in Christiana.Chopper 6 was over the crash scene where it appears multiple vehicles are involved.Action News has learned six people were rushed to the hospital. There is no immediate word on the conditions of the victims.It's still unclear what caused the accident.As of 9:45 p.m., only one lane was getting by the crash scene on I-95.