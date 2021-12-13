Community & Events

New pop-up ice skating rink opening in Newtown Square

This is the first time an outdoor winter attraction like this has come to Delaware County.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

New pop-up skating rink coming to Delaware Co.

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Lace up those skates! A new pop up outdoor ice skating rink has come to Newtown Square.

The rink officially opens on Thursday, December 16th, but it's already anticipated to be one of Delaware County's biggest winter attractions this season.

"An amenity like this in Delaware county is long overdue," said Terry Tracy with Flight on Ice.

The new 6,000 square foot rink is already drawing dozens of skaters who are eager to lace up this holiday season.

This is the first time an outdoor winter attraction like this has come to Delaware county.

"The rink is the core of the experience, but we'll have food and beverage, fire pits for people to hang out with," he said.

There will also be live entertainment, but the location of the giant rink also has deep meaning. It sits next to the Delaware County's Veterans Memorial.

"This will help us expand our knowledge, especially to our children. They don't know what the cost of freedom is. The cost of freedom is won by the veterans," said Joe Daly, President of Delaware County Veterans Memorial.

"This rink is an extension of this, creating an endowment to keep the memorial in perpetuity standing strong, being proud and a location that everyone will enjoy," said Nicole de Botton Robinson.

The rink had a soft opening this weekend, but officially opens for 7 days a week starting this Thursday, December 16.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsdelaware countyiceveteransvietnam warwinterpop up
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Walmart to temporarily close Philly store amid rise in COVID cases
Police: Lyft driver shot 2 suspects during carjacking in Parkside
Snow-covered roof partially collapses at Jersey Shore
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Cuomo won't be prosecuted over alleged forcible touching: Albany DA
Man fatally shot during struggle with armed robber
Eagles fans deny being offered on-site medical evaluation by WFT
Show More
81 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to pandemic
Drivers trapped overnight along I-95 after winter storm in Virginia
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Washington Football Team to reveal new name on Feb. 2
Philly mother killed, 17-year-old son injured in shooting
More TOP STORIES News