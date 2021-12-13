New pop-up ice skating rink opening in Newtown Square

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Lace up those skates! A new pop up outdoor ice skating rink has come to Newtown Square.The rink officially opens on Thursday, December 16th, but it's already anticipated to be one of Delaware County's biggest winter attractions this season."An amenity like this in Delaware county is long overdue," said Terry Tracy with Flight on Ice.The new 6,000 square foot rink is already drawing dozens of skaters who are eager to lace up this holiday season.This is the first time an outdoor winter attraction like this has come to Delaware county."The rink is the core of the experience, but we'll have food and beverage, fire pits for people to hang out with," he said.There will also be live entertainment, but the location of the giant rink also has deep meaning. It sits next to the Delaware County's Veterans Memorial."This will help us expand our knowledge, especially to our children. They don't know what the cost of freedom is. The cost of freedom is won by the veterans," said Joe Daly, President of Delaware County Veterans Memorial."This rink is an extension of this, creating an endowment to keep the memorial in perpetuity standing strong, being proud and a location that everyone will enjoy," said Nicole de Botton Robinson.The rink had a soft opening this weekend, but officially opens for 7 days a week starting this Thursday, December 16.