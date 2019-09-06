Illinois man in coma after bowling ball thrown at head

CICERO, Illinois (WPVI) -- Police in west suburban Cicero are asking for the public's help in finding a man who threw a bowling ball at another man's head, leaving him in a coma.

Authorities have released an image of a suspect wanted for questioning in the incident. Police said he was involved in a bowling alley brawl on Wednesday night at Town Hall Bowl in Cicero.

Investigators identified him from a video of the fight posted on social media. The man can be seen raising a bowling ball and slamming it down onto the victim's head as security guards attempt to control the crowds.

Police said the suspect drove off in a 2018 Range Rover with a Wisconsin Plate: AFS-3400. The 28-year-old victim, identified as Damante Williams, is now in a coma at Loyola Hospital.



The fight broke out during an open bowl promotional night. Police said it's a night that has sparked trouble in the past at the bowling alley on West 25th Street.

Police told WLS-TV that they have told the establishment to call 911 immediately when there's a problem, but that night no one picked up the phone. Instead, someone ran outside and flagged down a patrol car. By that time the suspect had left.

Police are also looking for others involved in the fight and they believe some of them may be from Chicago.

Anyone who comes into contact with the man or has information is asked to contact the Cicero Police Department Investigators Division at 708-652-2130.
