Philly native partners with former Philadelphia Eagle to launch creative hub in Kensington

"I always had an entrepreneurial mindset, and I always was creative," said Wolfe.
Wolfe, 25, left a financial advisor role during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to pursue a passion that he says helped him visualize a much greater path.
"I was running my own financial practice. I had clients...I was running my own business," said Wolfe.
Wolfe credits his time as a student-athlete at Gwynedd Mercy University, where he obtained knowledge on how to run a business straight out of school.
That decision that he referred to as taking a leap of faith was made after a trip to Mexico, where he linked up with former Philadelphia Eagles' defensive back Will Parks on a content shoot.
"It hit me when I was in Cabo (San Lucas) Mexico with Will Parks documenting his lifestyle and his vacation with his family," Wolfe said. "I remember it was about 7 a.m., and I'm sitting outside on a balcony, and I'm like, I need to do this full-time."
Immortal Vision Studio was soon born as a partnership between Wolfe and Parks, a collaborative space fostering creativity through numerous media; including, videography and photography.
"Immortal is never dying, everlasting, and keeping your vision," said Wolfe. "So no matter what bumps come into the road, always keep your vision immortal...I wanted to make something where your artwork, or even your vision, would never die."
The mission is to provide a safe, accessible space for individuals to create content and network in the city.
"I figured if I could create, that makes me happier. And I also can put my financial literacy courses inside my creative studio. It's important to protect your work and know about your finances," said Wolfe.
Taking his financial background and creative side, Wolfe says he plans to extend his brand for youth members in other cities as well.
"In five years, my plan is to franchise our systems out to other cities and give them the blueprint and allow them to create their vision and have their vision be immortal," he said.