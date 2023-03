Women of 6abc: Meet the team who make our nightside newscasts possible

Take a look at some of the amazing women at 6abc who make everything happen

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In honor of Women's History Month, Action News is highlighting the women who make a difference in our newsroom every day.

Photojournalist Tom Kretschmer shows us the women who make our evening and nightside newscasts possible.

