Many around the region find themselves playing the role of both parent and teacher right now.
In this 15-minute version of Inside Story, host Tamala Edwards discusses homeschooling and important virtual learning tips for Parents as local schools remain shutdown due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.
She interviews DeLise Bernard, founder of the 'Surviving Homeschool' website, and New York Times bestselling writer Julie Lythcott-Haims, the author of 'How to Raise and Adult'.
DeLise Bernard
Founder, Surviving Homeschool
Julie Lythcott-Haims
NYT Bestselling Author, How to Raise An Adult
6abc.com has compiled other tips for home education here.
Homeschooling tips from the experts during COVID-19 lockdown
