Education

Homeschooling tips from the experts during COVID-19 lockdown

By and Niki Hawkins
Many around the region find themselves playing the role of both parent and teacher right now.

In this 15-minute version of Inside Story, host Tamala Edwards discusses homeschooling and important virtual learning tips for Parents as local schools remain shutdown due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.

She interviews DeLise Bernard, founder of the 'Surviving Homeschool' website, and New York Times bestselling writer Julie Lythcott-Haims, the author of 'How to Raise and Adult'.

DeLise Bernard

Founder, Surviving Homeschool

Julie Lythcott-Haims

NYT Bestselling Author, How to Raise An Adult

6abc.com has compiled other tips for home education here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationeducationhigh schoolinside storycovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Great homeschooling and educational resources for parents and students
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
Show More
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
Man shot multiple times in North Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News