Homeschooling tips from the experts during COVID-19 lockdown

Many around the region find themselves playing the role of both parent and teacher right now.In this 15-minute version of Inside Story, host Tamala Edwards discusses homeschooling and important virtual learning tips for Parents as local schools remain shutdown due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.She interviews DeLise Bernard, founder of the 'Surviving Homeschool' website, and New York Times bestselling writer Julie Lythcott-Haims, the author of 'How to Raise and Adult'.Founder, Surviving HomeschoolNYT Bestselling Author, How to Raise An Adult