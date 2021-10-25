Insomnia Cookies scaring up Halloween treats at its South Philly CookieLab

Insomnia Cookies is serving Halloween creations all week at its CookieLab at 833 Wharton Street in South Philadelphia.
"From dessert-lovers to families and more, the CookieLab will be open daily from 11 a.m. - 3 a.m. and give fans the opportunity to sample supernatural menu items while immersing themselves in seasonal vibes fit for Frankenstein," the cookie company says.
Their concoctions include the Loaded Candy Milkshake.
It's vanilla ice cream, blended with chocolate chunk cookies, Twix, Snickers and M&Ms pieces. But wait, there's more! It's then topped with whipped cream, more Twix, Snickers and M&Ms pieces, and a chocolate chunk cookie.
You can also get the Loaded Candy Cookie, which adds in all those candies, plus a topping of cookie butter.
To gain entry into the secret lab, cookie enthusiasts need to visit Insomnia's Instagram Story highlights to unlock the secret password.
The candy-centric exclusive treats are only available until Halloween.
Insomnia Cookies was founded in a University of Pennsylvania dormitory in 2003.