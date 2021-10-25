halloween

Insomnia Cookies scaring up Halloween treats at its South Philly CookieLab

To gain entry into the secret lab, you'll need to visit Insomnia's Instagram Story highlights to unlock the secret password.
By
Insomnia Cookies scaring up some Halloween treats

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There are some new sweet treats that will make you scream!

Insomnia Cookies is serving Halloween creations all week at its CookieLab at 833 Wharton Street in South Philadelphia.

"From dessert-lovers to families and more, the CookieLab will be open daily from 11 a.m. - 3 a.m. and give fans the opportunity to sample supernatural menu items while immersing themselves in seasonal vibes fit for Frankenstein," the cookie company says.

RELATED: Insomnia Cookies opens hidden CookieLab in South Philadelphia
Their concoctions include the Loaded Candy Milkshake.

It's vanilla ice cream, blended with chocolate chunk cookies, Twix, Snickers and M&Ms pieces. But wait, there's more! It's then topped with whipped cream, more Twix, Snickers and M&Ms pieces, and a chocolate chunk cookie.

You can also get the Loaded Candy Cookie, which adds in all those candies, plus a topping of cookie butter.

You can get the Loaded Candy Cookie with a topping of cookie butter, Twix, Snickers and M&M pieces.

Insomnia Cookies



The candy-centric exclusive treats are only available until Halloween.

Insomnia Cookies was founded in a University of Pennsylvania dormitory in 2003.
