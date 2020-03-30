Instacart employees plan nationwide strike as demand for grocery delivery soars amid coronavirus outbreak

The company's gig workers, called "shoppers," say delivery service puts them at risk to COVID-19 exposure and Instacart should offer more protections, including hazard pay.
"Basically, I'm playing Russian roulette every time I go out there, every time I shop, every time I come into a grocery store," said employee Mia Kelly.
The in-store shoppers demanding the company provide hand sanitizers and disinfectants, hazard pay of $5 per order and an expansion to the current sick-pay policy.
"Our priority is to safely serve the Instacart community. Today we're announcing new safety measures including manufacturing & distributing our own hand sanitizer to shoppers & launching a new customer tip default feature to help shoppers earn higher tips," said Instacart in a tweet Sunday night.
Our priority is to safely serve the Instacart community. Today we’re announcing new safety measures including manufacturing & distributing our own hand sanitizer to shoppers & launching a new customer tip default feature to help shoppers earn higher tips. https://t.co/mR0eBA71TP— Instacart (@Instacart) March 29, 2020
Coley Rudnitsky of Roxborough is an Instacart in-store shopper who will not be striking.
"It's about essential thing we're doing. To me, right now, this is my way of helping out getting to people who are at high risk getting the things they need at this scary time," said Rudnitsky.
Customer Glen Karpowich of Willow Grove says the service has been vital for his family of four and if there is a strike he'll use another option.
Right now, Instacart says anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 or placed into mandatory isolation or quarantine will get up to 14 days of pay.
But shoppers like Vanessa Bain feel, with limited access to testing, the company's policy doesn't go far enough.
"They designed it that way to disqualify us ... if shoppers aren't healthy, if shoppers don't have meaningful access to sick pay, if shoppers aren't provided with necessary equipment to shop safely, customers are absolutely at risk," Bain said.
RELATED: How 'social distancing' slows spread of coronavirus?
The company told ABC News "the health and safety of our entire community -- shoppers, customers, and employees -- is our first priority."
Some customers, like Wendy DuCasse, are showing their appreciation for the workers.
She tweeted a picture of a gift left for her Instacart shopper: gloves, hand sanitizer, an extra tip and a handwritten note reading, "Thank you for your delivery service. We hope these are useful as you are working today! Much appreciated. Be safe!"
"I just felt like I needed to do something that let whoever was delivering my groceries know that I see them, I hear them and I support them," she said.
RELATED: Jobs hiring during coronavirus pandemic include Papa John's, Amazon, Walmart
Meanwhile, Instacart announced this week that it is looking to add 300,000 gig workers to its platform over the next three months, more than doubling the number of people it has picking and delivering groceries for customers.
Online retailers have seen demand for orders surge as more people are stuck at home and shopping online. Instacart said it will focus on bringing on more personal shoppers in 10 states where demand is the highest: California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.