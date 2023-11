Part of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia closed due to police activity

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- All lanes of Interstate 95 are shut down through part of Philadelphia due to police activity.

The northbound closure extends from Interstate 676 to Allegheny Avenue.

The southbound closure extends from Allegheny Avenue to Girard Avenue.

Chopper 6 was overhead as man who was standing on the highway was taken into police custody.

Further details were not immediately available.

