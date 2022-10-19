Suspect recorded woman in Marshalls restroom in Moorestown, NJ: Police

Moorestown police say a suspect snuck into a women's restroom and recorded a woman from underneath the stall door.

MOORESTOWN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in South Jersey are investigating an invasion of privacy at a department store bathroom.

It happened around 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, at the Marshalls located at 401 Route 38 in Burlington County.

Moorestown police posted photos to social media on Tuesday of a male and female suspect.

They say one of them snuck into a women's restroom and recorded a woman from underneath the stall door.

The images show the female suspect wearing a shirt with a cat on it and the male suspect wearing a T-shirt that says "Cheers to pour decisions."

If you recognize either person, you should contact the Moorestown police's Detective Bureau at detectives@moorestownpd.com or the confidential tip line at 856-914-3092.