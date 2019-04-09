Investigators locate main parachute of perished skydiver

Investigators have located the main parachute of a skydiver who fell to his death during a jump gone awry Sunday.

Officials said the chute was located Monday afternoon in a wooded area near the Atlantic City Expressway, approximately one mile from the Monroe Township neighborhood where Paul Haaf Jr. landed.

Investigators said Haaf was an experienced skydiver with more than 1,200 jumps and was a frequent visitor to SkyDive Cross Keys.

Haaf's main parachute did deploy during his Sunday jump, but continued a rapid and uncontrolled descent, according to information from authorities.

The jumper behind Haaf said he saw Haaf deploy his emergency parachute but at that point Haaf was too close to the ground.

Action News confirmed Haaf, a Collings Lake resident, worked at the Acme in Mays Landing. A man who said he was Haaf's brother told Action News that Haaf died doing what he loved.

He had been skydiving for many weekends over the past 14 years.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office said they are investigating this accident.
