Hey iPhone lovers - there's possibly something new to look forward to.
It's believed Apple is going to introduce a sequel to the iPhone SE in March.
The name of the new iPhone is not official but there is speculation.
Smartphone case makers seem to believe it will be called the SE 2. Cases for that phone are already on sale.
Forbes said the SE2, marketed as a "budget iPhone" will use the same 12 Megapixel camera as the iPhone 11, but won't feature ultrawide or telephoto sensors.
Apple's expected start price is $449 with 64 GB and 128 GB options available.
Rumored new 'budget' iPhone could be launching in March
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More