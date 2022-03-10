Family files civil lawsuit after man found dead near Pleasantville, NJ nightclub

PLEASANTVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The family of a man found dead near a New Jersey nightclub has filed a civil lawsuit against the three men in custody for the crime.Irving Mayren-Guzman was reported missing after leaving Centerfolds Cabaret in Pleasantville on the night of January 22.His body was found two days later in a marsh nearby.Jamaul Timberlake, 30 years old of Atlantic City, John Hands, 24 years old of Pleasantville and Garnell Hands, 29 years old of Pleasantville have been charged with 2nd degree aggravated assault and conspiracy.Guzman's family said he enjoyed playing soccer, going to the gym and always liked to joke around.