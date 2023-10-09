New Jersey woman one step closer to home after surviving rocket attacks in Israel

"Can't wait to see the U.S. I appreciate the U.S.," she said.

SEWELL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Tomeeka Collins of Sewell, New Jersey says one minute she was enjoying a trip to the Holy Land, and the next she was learning how to best stay safe during a rocket attack.

"It only takes about a minute and a half. You have to drop down for 10 minutes because sometimes the rockets hit each other and they explode," she said. "They don't want the debris to hit us."

We caught up with Tomeeka on Monday by Zoom onboard a bus with other members of her travel group as they were evacuated to Jordan.

We first spoke with her over the weekend when she and her travel companions were sheltering in place at their hotel in Israel after the bombardment started.

Meanwhile, Rabbi David Kushner, a Philadelphia Police chaplain, is among those trying to help Americans like Collins get back to the US from Israel.

Kushner says that while some airlines have been hesitant to help people evacuate the war zone, citing safety concerns, others are doing what they can.

"Turkish Air has been incredible. El Al has stepped up in a remarkable way, adding every bit that they can. Let's get these people out of harms way," Kushner said.

The rabbi adds that he will not rest until all of the thousands of American citizens in Israel are back home.

"I just want to get people out," he said. "Get people back home, back to safety, and allow the governments to do what they need to do to restore calm and security to what has been a volatile region for a very, very long time."

RELATED: Americans death toll rises to 11 following attacks in Israel, officials say

Collins says now that she make it safely out of Israel, she is hoping to make it home by the end of the week.

"We are hoping to get out at least by Wednesday," she said. "Can't wait to see the U.S. I appreciate the U.S."