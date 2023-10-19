Demonstrators in Center City call for peace as Israel-Hamas war rages overseas

People chanted and held signs in a show of solidarity. Both sides of the issue condemn the loss of innocent lives.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Demonstrators are continuing to amplify their voices in support of Israelis and Palestinians throughout Philadelphia.

Grief and putting an end to suffering pushed Danielle Gutman and her friend to attend one rally on Thursday morning.

"There's no words, she can't talk. She's too distraught. Her brother is on the front lines in Israel," said Gutman from Wynnewood, Pennsylvania.

Gutman, an outspoken supporter of her Israeli homeland, continues to pray for the safety of her family and friends across the seas.

A place she says will never look the same.

"Hamas massacred Israelis, massacred Israeli civilians," said Gutman.

As the war between Israel and Hamas rages on, dozens attended a rally in Center City organized by Jewish Voice for Peace Philadelphia and IfNotNow, looking to local leaders for support.

"Right now, we are calling for a statement from Fetterman for a ceasefire, which is the absolute bare minimum," said Ilana Dodelson from South Philadelphia. "All of us have lost people, our communities have been deeply touched."

The group marched around Center City and ended at the U.S. Customs House.

"We're all very scared. We're all in deep mourning, even those who don't have people over there, our communities are all deeply touched. People are afraid, people are scared," said Dodelson.

At City Hall, a huge crowd gathered praying for peace for Palestinians in Gaza.

People chanted and held signs in a show of solidarity. Both sides of the issue condemn the loss of innocent lives.

"To the world, what's normal is for a child to bury their parents, but not in Palestine. It seems that the parents are burying their children," said Rami Ibrahim. "We want every child to be able to grow up to have a birthday, to be able to go to school, to grow up to have a regular, normal lifestyle."

This all comes as the State Department has issued a rare worldwide alert for Americans in other countries as a result of the Israel-Hamas war.

It warns of the possibility of violence against U.S. citizens abroad as international tensions escalate.

Philadelphia police were on hand to monitor the various rallies.

As the conflict continues, rallies and gatherings are expected to continue.