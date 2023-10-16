Demonstrators on both sides of Israel-Hamas war hold rallies across Delaware Valley

At least 13 American nationals are still missing, a State Department spokesperson said.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At least 1,300 people have died and 3,227 others have been injured in Israel after the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented incursion from air, land, and sea on Oct. 7, Israeli authorities said.

The number of U.S. citizens killed in the Hamas attack on Israel rose to 30 on Sunday, according to the U.S. State Department.

Demonstrators on both sides of the conflict have rallied across the Delaware Valley since the start of the war last week.

On Sunday, Palestinians marched near City Hall in Philadelphia. Nearly 1,000 people marched in support of Palestine.

"We are here today to bring awareness on what's happening in Palestine, specifically in Gaza. They're murdering women, children, and the world is ignoring it," said Aeesha Kayed from Philadelphia.

Marchers started at 18th and Locust streets and ended at City Hall.

"We stay up all night looking at the news to see what the most recent events are, what innocent lives were taken on both sides. We condemn the loss of innocent lives on both sides," said Khaled from Northeast Philadelphia.

Another rally in support of Israel is planned for Monday in Center City.

"We're here to show solidarity with the state of Israel, the people of Israel, following terrorist attacks that have taken place over the last few days," explained Jason Holtzman, director of the Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC).

That march in support of Israel starts at 4 p.m. at City Hall.