Hundreds attend 'Philly Stands with Israel" rally in Wynnewood, Pa.

WYNNEWOOD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Hundreds gathered on the campus of the Perelman Jewish Day School in Wynnewood on Monday evening.

It was all in support of the war-torn country of Israel.

"The last three days have been pretty much hell," said Danielle Gutman of Wynnewood.

Many people in attendance have close ties to Israel, like Gutman, who says she's worried for her loved ones overseas.

"'My immediate family is all safe, but they live up north. If something happens there, they're not safe at all," said Gutman. "My parents have their home and shelter all stocked up and ready, I hope they don't have to use it."

Among the supporters and attendees was Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, who's always openly embraced his Jewish faith.

Shapiro condemned what he calls horrific acts of war.

"This is truly an international time of mourning. These unprovoked attacks on innocent civilians warrant condemnation here in America and all across our globe," said Shapiro. "This is a moment not to retreat who we are, but to embrace who we are."

As of Monday evening, more than 700 Israelis have been killed and thousands injured after the unexpected attack by Hamas militants on Saturday in Gaza.

Israeli's government formally declared war Sunday in response to the attacks.

On Monday night, aerial assaults continue while the community in Wynnewood and those around the region lift each other up.

"For the long-time Jew who's seen it all, don't give up. For the baby Jew who is trying to figure all this out, don't give up. We will win. We will win," said State Sen. Vincent Hughes.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia planned Monday's rally. The group says they are working on efforts to raise funds and donate items to Israel.

To learn more about the crisis or donate to the Philly Stands with Israel Fund, click here.

The group says the best way you can show support is by being aware and informed about what is happening.