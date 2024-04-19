Why gas prices are spiking in Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's probably not what drivers want to hear, but Pennsylvania is only about 20 cents away from hitting the $4 a gallon mark.

It's a number drivers hope they don't see after a sharp increase over the past month.

Gale Walker paid $34.24 for less than 10 gallons of gas as she filled up Friday afternoon in Roxborough.

"I don't know what to think," said Walker who is from North Philadelphia. "I just think it's just not good. And it's expensive."

AAA Mid-Atlantic data shows the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Pennsylvania went from $3.58 a gallon in March to $3.80 a gallon in April.

New Jersey and Delaware now sit at $3.55 and $3.53 a gallon, respectively. Pennsylvania's price is $3.80 a gallon.

It's higher than the national average of $3.67. So why the spike?

"Significant increasing gas prices that motorists are undoubtedly feeling this week is largely due to the switch over to summer blended gasoline," said Jana Tidwell of AAA Mid-Atlantic. "(It) could add an additional 15 to 30 cents per gallon."

Bad for your wallet but better for the environment. The summer blend is what the EPA requires all gas stations to have by the end of April.

The increase in gas prices is also because of Pennsylvania gas taxes.

"The Pennsylvania state gas tax is higher than most other states," said Tidwell.

"This is $20 and it's just like a quarter of a tank," said Mary Zimmerman of East Falls after putting gas in her car.

Higher tensions in the Middle East make some worry gas prices will go even higher, but that hasn't been happening, so far.

"We haven't seen a noticeable spike in crude oil prices," said Tidwell.

Another thing that could bring higher prices: the summer travel season. More travel equals higher prices.

AAA says drivers can expect prices to spike for Memorial Day weekend but then level off after that.

Given the increases they've already seen though, some drivers are not optimistic about what's to come.

"I think it's gonna be hard for everybody," said Zimmerman. "I still think prices will be higher."