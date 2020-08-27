Phillies, Flyers game won't be played Thursday in response to Jacob Blake shooting

"The Phillies and Nationals players have collectively decided to postpone tonight's game. We support their decision to use their platform to call attention to the racial and social injustice that continues to exist in our country. We will continue to stand behind our players and those on the front lines working to generate accountability and real change in our society," the team said in a statement.
Powerful words by Joe Girardi supporting his players decision not to play tonight. “The two things we need in this world, are not food and water they’re love and hope” @Phillies @6abc pic.twitter.com/5jyndJ2Z6G— Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) August 27, 2020
Rhys Hoskins says the Phillies met at 1pm and some players were divided on whether to postpone at first— Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) August 27, 2020
“Whatever decision was made we wanted to make sure it was made as one”@6abc #Phillies pic.twitter.com/gCVtnG2ztT
According to ESPN, the NHL will not play any playoff games Thursday, including games between the New York Islanders and Philadelphia Flyers, and the Vegas Golden Knights and Vancouver Canucks.
Sources had told ESPN that the NHL and NHL Players' Association had been in communication over the past 24 hours, but that the league would not initiate a stoppage unless there was a strong push from the players' side.
Blake, a Black man, was shot seven times by police Sunday in Kenosha, Wisconsin, as he attempted to enter the driver's side door of his vehicle. Video of the shooting was distributed on social media, sparking more protests and causing more athletes to speak out or take action.
ESPN contributed to this report.