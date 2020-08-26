Society

Protest held in Philadelphia for Jacob Blake who was shot by police in Wisconsin

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police officers are standing guard across the city on Wednesday amid planned protests following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Blake, who is a Black man, was shot multiple times at close range by police on Sunday while he tried to enter an SUV occupied by his 3,5 and 8 year old sons. Blake is now paralyzed and it would "take a miracle" for him to walk again, his lawyer announced on Tuesday.

PROTEST VIDEO: Demonstrations held in Philly on Aug. 26, 2020, following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.



Philadelphia's City Hall is currently fenced off as a small protest gets underway. Chopper 6 was over Center City around 6 p.m. where demonstrations remains peaceful.



Blake's shooting, which was caught on cellphone video, has sparked outrage and protests on the streets of Kenosha.

Kenosha residents came out to clean up after a second night of unerst and fires following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer.


The NBA postponed all playoff games on Wednesday amid boycotts surrounding the shooting of Blake.

The shooting follows months of demonstrations, riots and violence across the country in response to the death of George Floyd.

2 killed, 1 wounded in overnight shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin

