James Beard Foundation's 'Taste America' event going virtual alongside local, award-winning chefs

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Seven months into the COVID-19 pandemic, the restaurant community has been struggling to stay open.

While the awards were put on hold this year, the James Beard Foundation is still hosting a national Taste America event featuring chefs from 20 cities, including Philadelphia.

It's a delicious, virtual party, and a fun way to bring award-winning, local cuisine right into your home, while also supporting a local business.

Jennifer Carroll and Billy Riddle from Spice Finch in Rittenhouse curated a three-course meal for you, complete with wine and whiskey.

On Sunday, October 18, participants can pick up the ingredients and follow along at home. You can also hang out with the chefs during a live cooking demo where you can learn their technique.

"You'll see how to cook the steak, slice the steak and plate it off nicely like we do in the restaurant," said Carroll. "If you don't want to do any of that, then just go to the microwave and heat it all in the to-go containers.

A ticket includes your food and drink and access to this live, national broadcast featuring a lineup of James Beard Foundation chefs and special guests.

"Have your whiskey, have some wine, cook along and see not only what we are doing, but what chefs are doing across the country," Carroll said. "When you're good with travel, go see these restaurants in all of these other cities."

The virtual Taste America: Philadelphia dining event is Sunday at 8 p.m. and again, you pick up the food earlier that day.

Tickets for the meal are on sale through Wednesday night.

The event benefits the James Beard Foundation's Open for Good campaign, which helps local eateries survive the COVID-19 pandemic.
