Philadelphia police search for driver in fatal hit-and-run who called 911 before fleeing

Philadelphia police are searching for a driver in a fatal hit-and-run who they say called 911 after the initial collision but fled the scene once paramedics arrived.

Surveillance video shows 69-year-old James Panno crossing the street when he is struck by a car.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a driver in a fatal hit-and-run who they say called 911 after the initial collision but fled the scene once paramedics arrived.

It happened on Tuesday night at Aramingo Avenue and Ann Street shortly after 11 p.m. in the Port Richmond section of the city.

Surveillance video shows 69-year-old James Panno crossing the street when he is struck by a car.

He was rushed to an area hospital, where he died a short time later.

Action News spoke with Panno's widow, who says she hopes the driver comes forward.

"It'll solve what happened to him because right now I don't know anything," said Donnamarie Panno. "I've known him all my life, you know, he was a hard-working man, worked every single day."

Police have not released a description of the driver or the car involved in the crash.

If anyone has any information on the incident, they are asked to call Philadelphia police.