Foxx's daughter did not specify what his complication involved. The 55-year-old actor had recently been shooting an upcoming Netflix film in Atlanta.

Actor Jamie Foxx recovering from 'medical complication', his daughter wrote in Instagram post

Actor Jamie Foxx is recovering from what his family calls a "medical complication".

His daughter, Corinne, released a statement on Instagram Wednesday night, sharing that the actor experienced the medical complication on Tuesday. She says he is on the mend.

"We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers," Corinne said.

She did not specify what Foxx's complication involved.

The actor, who is 55, had recently been shooting an upcoming Netflix film in Atlanta. He's known for his roles in Django Unchained, Ray, Baby Driver, and much more.

Foxx's representatives have not commented on the matter.