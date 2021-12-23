Technology

TV you can taste invented by Japanese professor

EMBED <>More Videos

TV you can taste invented in Japan

SAN FRANCISCO -- If you've ever seen food on TV that you wish you could taste, now you can.

A professor at Meiji University in Japan has come up with a television that dispenses flavors on the screen. It works by mixing a combination of ten flavors to create the taste of whatever food item is on the screen. Then it dispenses the flavor onto a film that slides onto the screen, where users can lick it off.

"Wow, it actually tastes like milk chocolate," said Meiji University student, Yuki Hou. "It's sweet and tasty."

RELATED: How long do leftovers last? Your guide to post-holiday food safety

Professor Homei Miyashita believes the applications are endless, especially during a global pandemic. He believes the machine could be used to connect people to foods and flavors from around the world, right from their onw homes. "I am thinking of making a platform where tastes from all over the world can be distributed as 'taste content'. It's the same as watching a movie or listening to a song that you like," said Miyashita. "I hope people can, in the future, download and enjoy the flavours of the food from the restaurants they fancy, regardless of where they are based in the future."

Other uses could include distance learning for sommeliers and cooks, and tasting games and quizzes in your home. Miyashita is also talking with companies who could use the "flavor-spray technology"

RELATED: New kitchen product claims to cool hot coffee in just 1 minute

Miyashita has also been in talks with companies about using his flavour-spray technology for applications like a device that can apply pizza or chocolate taste to a slice of bread.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologysan franciscotelevisionfoodtechnologycookinginvention
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
5 teens charged after congresswoman carjacked in Philadelphia
Man arrested for sexually assaulting girl as she walked to school
Fire tears through off-campus apartments near West Chester U.
Pause prevents 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant from winning car
TSA officer jumps conveyor belt to save choking baby at Newark airport
Officers swarm vehicle as police chase ends in Philadelphia
Dole, Fresh Express packaged salads recalled over listeria outbreak
Show More
Sen. Chris Coons tests positive for COVID-19
Yuengling accuses Bud Light of trampling on trademark
US adds Merck pill as 2nd easy-to-use drug against COVID-19
Supporters rally for Colorado trucker sentenced to 110 years in crash
Gritty saves Christmas for South Philly couple
More TOP STORIES News