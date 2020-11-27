17-year-old found dead in Millville, New Jersey

(Shutterstock)

MILLVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Authorities in South Jersey are investigating after a 17-year-old man was found dead.

According to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, the body of 17-year-old Jason Jones was discovered Thursday night around 9:49 p.m. on the 400 block of Oak Street in Millville.

Authorities say Jones died of gunshot wounds.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Millville Police Department at 856-825-7010.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
millvillecrimehomicide
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US appeals court rejects Trump appeal over Pennsylvania race
Black Friday 2020 deals shopping guide
Princeton grads 'beat the system,' win more than $6M in lottery
1 dead, 1 injured in Juniata Park crash
Father shoots son-in-law after argument, police say
Amazon to give frontline workers $300 bonus
Thanksgiving could make or break US coronavirus response
Show More
Iran scientist linked to military nuclear program killed
Shoppers camp outside in Cherry Hill for new PlayStation 5
Eagles RT Lane Johnson to undergo season-ending ankle surgery
AccuWeather: Mild today and tranquil, Monday rainstorm
Chester Co. mom charged in abuse of 9-year-old daughter
More TOP STORIES News