17-year-old found dead in Millville, New Jersey

MILLVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Authorities in South Jersey are investigating after a 17-year-old man was found dead.According to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, the body of 17-year-old Jason Jones was discovered Thursday night around 9:49 p.m. on the 400 block of Oak Street in Millville.Authorities say Jones died of gunshot wounds.No arrests have been made at this time.Anyone with any information is asked to call the Millville Police Department at 856-825-7010.