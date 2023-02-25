WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
baby

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, wife Kylie welcome baby girl

The Kelce family has added another girl to the team!

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Saturday, February 25, 2023 2:17AM
Action News On Demand
EMBED <>More Videos

Action News On Demand

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Kelce family has added another girl to the team!

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie, made the announcement on Friday afternoon.

"Yesterday little lady #3 joined us. Bennett Llewellyn Kelce 8lbs. 5oz. and 21inches long," the couple shared in an Instagram post.

Kylie, who was 38 weeks pregnant at the Super Bowl, famously made the trip to Arizona with her parents and obstetrician, should the big moment happen during that time.

Kylie and Jason are already parents to two daughters.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW