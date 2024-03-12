Baby safety group warns about products sold by popular online retailer Temu

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A baby safety group has a warning about baby and kids' products sold on a popular website.

Temu is an online marketplace that advertised heavily during the Super Bowl.

According to research from BabyCenter, more than one in three parents have bought or received items from Temu, which is owned by a Chinese company.

BabyCenter says its review of the website has found products that could be hazardous for children. It says some could circumvent U.S. product safety and manufacturing standards and safety features. Others could be counterfeit or knock-off items or recalled products.

Consumers have filed more than 900 complaints against Temu with the Better Business Bureau in just the past 14 months since the company launched.

BabyCenter especially warns against buying big ticket baby gear, bath tubs, and toys with small parts. They offer this advice when buying sleep products.

"If you're buying a crib, it might have something like a drop side that's outdated and has been banned in the past several years, so you want to make sure that you're getting something that has a JPMA certification when you're buying a crib, bassinet or play yard," said Robin Hilmantel of BabyCenter.

JPMA stands for Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association. You can search its database to make sure the product you're buying meets its safety requirements.

You can also check the Consumer Product Safety Commission website to make sure an item hasn't been recalled.

Action News did reach out to Temu. It tells us in part: "Child safety is our absolute priority...We have a multi-layered safety system in place. This includes rigorous merchant vetting, pre-listing product reviews with safety documentation checks, and random spot checks in our warehouses. We hold our sellers accountable, taking strict action against those who violate our platform rules or safety regulations."

Temu also says it : "...welcomes customer feedback and is constantly monitoring for potential issues and works closely with regulatory consumer groups to ensure swift corrective action whenever necessary."

Full Temu Statement:

"Child safety is our absolute priority. We understand the deep trust parents place in us, and we take that responsibility very seriously. We have a multi-layered safety system in place. This includes rigorous merchant vetting, pre-listing product reviews with safety documentation checks, and random spot checks in our warehouses. We hold our sellers accountable, taking strict action against those who violate our platform rules or safety regulations. We actively welcome customer feedback, constantly monitoring for potential issues and working closely with regulatory and consumer groups to ensure swift corrective action whenever necessary."